Dec. 10, 1936 - June 25, 2023

CARLOCK — Norma J. Miller, 86, of Carlock, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. for Norma at Carlock Christian Church on Saturday July 8, 2023. Pastor Bryan Burris will officiate. A private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Piper City, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Norma was born in Chatsworth, IL, on December 10, 1936, to George and Ruth Carlson Vaughn. She is survived by seven children: Kim Geshiwlm of Carlock, Daniel Miller of Danvers, Brenda Riddle of Hopedale, Richard (Carolyn) Miller of Bloomington, Keli Miller of Peoria, Rebecca (Bill) Frank of Bloomington, and Jeff (Gina) Miller of Danvers. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Lance (Michelle) Geshiwlm, Lindsey (Matt) Baaske, Holly Riddle, Travis Riddle, Paige (Jared) Souhrada, Michael (Kristina) Miller, Dante' Miller, Ashtin (Jay) Lizanich, DJ (Hilary) Frank, Collin Miller, and Kayla Miller; twelve great-grandchildren with one more on the way, one sister, Marianna Kaeding; and one brother, Lloyd (Marilyn) Vaughn both of Piper City. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pam; and two sons-in-law, Doug Geshiwlm and Bret Riddle.

Norma worked for over thirty years as a waitress and manager at the Hen House in Carlock. She then worked at Jumers Hotel as a manager in the banquet facility and later at Countryside Family Restaurant in Carlock until her retirement. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved her kids and grandkids. She attended both Historic St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Epiphany Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carlock Fire Department or to HISRA (Special Olympics).

