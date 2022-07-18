Aug. 12, 1931 - July 17, 2022

MORTON — Norma Ellen Leskovisek age 90 of Morton, IL formerly of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:33 PM on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Apostolic Christian Restmor, Morton, IL. Her graveside service will 2:00 PM Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. David Granger and Brett Leskovisek will be officiating. There will be no visitation. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Norma was born August 12, 1931 in Chicago, IL to William Bryan and Bertha May Bross Miller. She married Charles Frank Leskovisek in 1950 Divernon IL. He passed away April 26, 1995.

Surviving are three children: Becky (Tony) Shadid Bracanovich, Scottsdale, AZ, Stephen Leskovisek, Indiana, David (Dean) Leskovisek, Thornton, CO; six grandchildren: Andrew, Stephanie, Brett, Luke, Grace, Jamie; two great-grandchildren: Truth, Bashier; two sisters: Joyce (Frank) Walters, Bartonville, IL, Sharon (Richard) Bender, Tremont, IL; one brother, Dick (Jo) Miller, Washington, IL; and special nephew, Von Leskovisek.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson Justin.

Norma had worked at State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL. She was avid reader and enjoyed shopping. The family would like to thank the staff and residents at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, IL for their care and comfort shown to Norma. She will be missed by all who knew her.

