Aug. 14, 1939 - Aug. 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Norm Jennings, 84, of Bloomington, IL, passed away peacefully August 18, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Norm was born on August 14, 1939, in Clinton, IL, to Frank and Edith (Gardener) Jennings. Norm earned his Bachelor degree in Accounting from Chico State University in 1962. He was an Executive for State Farm until his retirement in 1995.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Jennings; four children: Rodney Jennings of Laguna Hills, CA, Mark (Jennifer) Jennings of West Bend, WI, Brad (Zidzielia) Hagi of Bloomington, IL; and Betsy Harrison of Bloomington, IL; five grandchildren: Megan and Allison Jennings, Caitlin Ekiss, Tara Jennings and Steven Harrison; two great-grandchildren: Harper and Lox; and his special four legged companion, Gracie.

Norm loved to ski, golf, play pickleball and tennis. But most of all, he was a big family man. Norm and Jill enjoyed spending their winters in their Laguna Woods home in CA.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Norm Jennings will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

