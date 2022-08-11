Aug. 23, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Nora Ann Lush, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:28 a.m., Tuesday August 9, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Ann was born August 23, 1941, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of John Howard and Pauline (Reed) Lush.

She is survived by two brothers: Don (Helen) Lush, Bloomington, IL, and Rodney (Sharon) Lush, Downs, IL; and one sister, Judy Lush, Bloomington, IL.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Lois Lush and Kay Sutton; and one brother, Ron Lush.

Ann worked for State Farm Insurance as an accounting clerk.

Her funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Fr. Greg Nelson will be officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Family has requested casual attire. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Mary's Catholic Church or to Donor's Choice.