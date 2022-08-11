Aug. 23, 1941 - Aug. 9, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Nora Ann Lush, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:28 a.m., Tuesday August 9, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.
Ann was born August 23, 1941, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of John Howard and Pauline (Reed) Lush.
She is survived by two brothers: Don (Helen) Lush, Bloomington, IL, and Rodney (Sharon) Lush, Downs, IL; and one sister, Judy Lush, Bloomington, IL.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Lois Lush and Kay Sutton; and one brother, Ron Lush.
Ann worked for State Farm Insurance as an accounting clerk.
Her funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Fr. Greg Nelson will be officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Family has requested casual attire. Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Wapella. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. St. Mary's Catholic Church or to Donor's Choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.