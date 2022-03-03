EUREKA — Nolan J. Meyer, 88, of Eureka, IL passed away at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his residence.

He was born on January 23, 1934 in Vandalia, IL a son of Albert H. and Anita E. Kruenegal Meyer. He married Bonnie Jo Miller on June 5, 1965 in Eureka, IL. She passed away on December 16, 2013.

Survivors include his son, Keith (Linda) Meyer of Eureka; daughter, Kathy (Vernon) Scott of Grove, OK; five grandchildren, Andrew Meyer, Kristi (Kevin) Funk, Mike (Brandy) Meyer; Jessica (John) Sharp; Kimberly Conley; 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Nolan was a custodian for the Eureka School District #140 and also drove the school bus. He worked at Snyder's True Value for 17 years retiring in 1993.

Nolan liked to do Woodworking, fishing and work around the yard. He was a founding member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka. Pastor Joe Burns will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eureka. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.