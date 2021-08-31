Noel R. Hutchcraft

A Masonic service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will follow until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the First Christian Church with Pastors Ed Taylor, Rebecca Zelensky and Melissa Meers-Ebkin officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church or to GARF- Gibson Area Relief Fund at Bank of Gibson City for flood assistance.

He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-seven years Carol Hutchcraft of Gibson City; two loving daughters: Beth (Brian) Smith of Mattoon and Lori (Jay) Kristensen of Gibson City; four grandchildren whom he was very proud of: Payton Smith, Colin Kristensen, Kate Kristensen and Evan Landers-Kristensen; also, one brother Sidney (Mary) Hutchcraft of Ocala, FL; and a brother-in-law Payson Lowell of Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Noble Hutchcraft and Omar Hutchcraft and two sisters Darlene (Bob) Wiedenheft and Marilyn Landers-Lowell.

Hutch, as he was affectionately known, was a proud life-long resident of Gibson City. He worked for the City of Gibson for many years, then he was elected Drummer Township Road Commissioner and served in that capacity until his retirement. He enjoyed getting up and going to work and serving the people that relied on him. He was a long-time member of the First Christian Church serving on the church board and as an Elder. He was a member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge #733 AF&AM and a Master Mason, a past Rotarian and a current member of the Gibson City Lions Club. He also served on the Ford County 911 Board for ten years and proudly volunteered for the GCMS School District as a mentor for ten years. He was inducted to The GCMS Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 for Football and 2017 for Basketball. He had a fun sense of humor, a smile that would light up a room and always had a word of encouragement and support. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.