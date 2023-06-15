May 12, 2001 - June 11, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Noe R. Mendiola, 22, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in an accident. Noe was born May 12, 2001, in Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his son, Knox Ramirez; his mother, Karen Wilburn; his grandparents Donald and Pamela Wilburn; and his brother, Randy Thomas

He is survived by his father, Noe R. (step mom, Kira Almanza) Mendiola, Sr.; his momma, Cathy Eads; his siblings: Eugenea and Cameron Hitchcock, Tommy and Terry Wilburn, Roger Mendiola, Jake Josh and Jesse Eads, Rigoberto Alvarez, Adianna Mendiola, Mauricio Mendiola, Alexis Morris and Nayeli Almanza; and many more loving family and friends.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. Fr. Greg Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

