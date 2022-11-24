July 28, 1950 - Nov. 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — "Dianne" Nita Dianne Barrick, 72, of Bloomington, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 5:58 a.m. in Ann Arbor, MI.

She was born July 28, 1950, in Bloomington, daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Camp) Slabaugh. She married Kenneth Barrick at Wesley United Methodist Church on September 6, 1969.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Surviving are her husband Ken Barrick; one son, Brian (Heidi) Barrick of Whitmore Lake, MI; two granddaughters: Ainsley and Elliana Barrick; one sister, Karen (Don) Gibson of Hudson; three nephews: Connor Gibson, Kyle Gibson and Ryan Gibson; one niece, Megan Gibson.

Dianne worked as an administrative assistant at Bloomington High School. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and hosting card game nights with her friends. Dianne was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandma, and friend.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or Wesley United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Carmody Flynn Funeral Home in Bloomington.

