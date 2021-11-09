NORMAL — Niles R Holt, 81, of Normal, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Niles was born January 3, 1940, in Quincy, IL, the son of Robert and Edith Holt. He married Catherine J. Holt in 1966, in Quincy. Catherine proceeded him in passing in 2016.

Surviving are two children: Tricia Lyn Knight, Cedarburg, WI, and Kevin (Traci) Holt. Danville, IN; one grandson, Dillon (Samantha) Knight, Oconomowoc, WI, and their daughter, Danica; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Anderson, Quincy, IL; and beloved nephew, David (Christine) Anderson, Quincy, IL, and their son, Ryan.

Niles was a retired History Professor at Illinois State University, where he taught from 1968 to 2003. He taught thousands of students over his tenure, and was loved and respected by all. He treasured family above all else.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Baby Fold, Normal, IL.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, assisted the family with arrangements.