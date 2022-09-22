March 25, 1965 - Sept. 21, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Nicholas "Nick" R. Hozian, 57, of Bloomington, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at home.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal, IL. The visitation will be from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Scogin Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Nick was born on March 25, 1965, in Chicago, IL, a son Richard and Ellen (Brown) Hozian. He married Dawn M. Hall on October 4, 1997. Nick graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in Sociology. He worked as an addiction counselor and owned Liberty Storage in Downs, IL. His favorite job was being a "dad and papa."

Nick treasured his friendships made through school, work, church, and his bowling team. He loved hockey, was an avid Chicago sports fan, and cultivated and shared his love of movies and theater throughout his life. His love of God was evident as he studied and shared his faith. He attended Grace Church, Normal since 2007.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Ellen Hozian; wife, Dawn Hozian; children: Kayla (Brandon) Gass, Grace (Richard) Kann, and Mitchell Hozian; granddaughter, Scarlett Gass; brother, Anthony (Anna) Hozian; and his stepfather-in-law, Gaylord Helms.

Nick was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

