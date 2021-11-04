BLOOMINGTON — In memory of our beautiful boy, Nicholas "Nick" Elliott Ontiveros, who passed away on October 28, 2021, in his family home.

Nick was deeply loved and is survived by his mother and father, Basha and Eddie; and his sister, Laney; paternal grandparents, John and Amelia Ontiveros; uncles, aunts and cousins.

Nick was an adventurer at hear - travel, his greatest spiritual teacher. Nick was also a sensitive soul, who appreciated even the smallest things in life. Despite his demons, Nick experienced the beauty of this world.

His passing has made an indelible mark on all of us. Nick will be missed and his life will be celebrated.