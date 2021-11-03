BLOOMINGTON — Nicholas Josef "Nick" Pull, age 73, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial visitation, celebrating Nick's life, will be November 13, 2021, 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E College Ave, Normal, IL, with military rites, accorded by Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. The family suggests memorials be made to a veteran's organization of the donor's choice. Cremation services Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Nick was born May 21, 1948, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Albert J. and Harriett Blackstone Pull. He married Rebecca "Becky" Jane Snider on May 27, 1972, in Lexington, NC. She survives.

Also surviving is his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Pull, Bloomington IL; two grandchildren: Amber Nicole Heitz, Bloomington, IL, and Braden Joseph Heitz, Normal, IL.

Nick is preceded in death by his parents.

Nick graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1975, with a degree in business. He served in the US Air Force, during the Vietnam War, stationed in Hawaii. He had worked at Mitsubishi Motors, Normal, IL, as an engineer retiring in 2000. Nick was a model train enthusiast, and enjoyed auto racing and building cars. Nick was a Minnesota Vikings fan. Nick enjoyed spending time with his family and his grand dogs "Beau and Kai" He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.

