March 10, 1991 - Dec. 21, 2022

PEORIA HEIGHTS — Nicholas B. Haskins, 31, of Peoria Heights, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.

Nick was born March 10, 1991 in Rockford, the son of Brian and Nancy (Keegan) Haskins.

He is survived by his parents of Bloomington; fiancee Jackie DeJaynes of Peoria; two sisters: Jennifer (Aaron) Hepner of Downs and Jacqulyn (Jordan) Miller of Bloomington; one nephew, Arlo Hepner; and his paternal grandmother, Melvina Haskins of Rockford.

He was preceded in death by his aunt; Joyce (Keegan) Kellesvig; uncle; Jeff Keegan; his maternal grandparents, Marie and Dan Keegan; and his paternal grandfather, Keith Haskins.

Nick graduated from Bloomington High School, received a Culinary Degree from Illinois Central College and was a Chef in Peoria. He took great pride in his work and loved cooking for his family. Nick enjoyed music, attending concerts and festivals, playing pool, fishing and golfing. He was a big movie buff and a Chicago Blackhawks fan. Nick loved making other people laugh, always came prepared with jokes and did his best to find the humor in life. There was nothing Nick wouldn't do for his family and would extend kindness and grace to anyone, never judging a book by its cover.

A private family service will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthews Episcopal Church to be used for their AA Meetings.