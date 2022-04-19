Nelson J. "Bud" Nussbaum, Sr.,

Bud was a farmer, this was more than an occupation for him, but rather a lifestyle. He was born, and raised, living the first 94-years of his life in the farmhouse his grandfather built for his family, farming the land. Bud loved farming and was blessed to be able to do it until he approached 90-years of age. Always one to stay busy, Bud also pursued a couple part-time jobs over the years, including driving a milk route for the local country farms, which he started as a young man alongside his father and continued for a number of years on his own. Bud also enjoyed his job driving a semi truck and the opportunity this provided him to see the country. Bud loved watching his Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and the University of Illinois teams but most of all he took great pride in attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. He was a member of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and he attended Forrest United Methodist Church.