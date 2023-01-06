April 5, 1942 - Jan. 3, 2023

PEORIA — Nelson E. Teichmann, 80, of Peoria, IL, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on April 5, 1942, in Lincoln, IL, to Harold and Lucy Marie Teichman. Nelson married Dietra "Dee" Duffala on August 30, 1980, in Peoria and she survives.

Nelson is further survived by his three children: Nelson "Hodgie' E. (Bridget) Teichmann, Jr. of Normal, IL, Chris (Christie) Farney of Warsaw, OH, and Natalia (Nathan) Schradel of Hartsville, SC; five grandchildren; sister, Myrna Rose of Elkhart, IL; and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Treva Marie Teichmann; infant daughter, Noelle Denise Teichmann; and sister, Carolyn Fults.

Nelson graduated from Bradley University in 1985, with a Master's Degree in Engineering Administration. He worked for IDOT for over 35 years and retired in 1999 as the Information Service Manager. In 1989, he won Engineer of the Year at IDOT. After retiring, Nelson worked as an independent contractor for several companies including: Maurer Stutz, Inc., McDonough Associates, Inc., David Volkert and Associates, Inc., TERRA Engineering, Ltd., and Hermann Associates, LLC.

He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Peoria for many years with his wife, Dee. Nelson enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working on his family genealogy. He loved spending time with his family and if you were a friend of Nelson's, then he considered you to be part of his family.

A visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. The funeral service will be on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. A private family committal will be at a later date at Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made on the website https://everloved.com/life-of/nelson-teichmann/ or to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences for the family may be made online at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.