Oct. 10, 1934 - April 4, 2023

MINONK — Nelson Donald Colglazier, 88, of Minonk, passed away at 11:44 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born October 10, 1934, in Farmersburg, IN, to Jesse and Delphia Colglazier. He married Glenda Brossman on December 9, 1960. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Kevin (Nikki) Colglazier and Brian Colglazier both of Minonk; three grandchildren: Aaron (Jessica) Colglazier, Kyle (Mady Fouts) Colglazier, Zachary Colglazier; and one great-grandson, Kainan Colglazier.

He is preceded in death by five siblings.

Nelson was an Air Force Veteran. He worked as an auditor for Indiana Insurance and retired after 30 years of service. He was a Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Arizona and Texas.

A private graveside service will be held in Minonk Township Cemetery. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

