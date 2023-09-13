March 14, 1927 - Sept. 11, 2023

STREATOR — Nellie Mae (Tomlinson) Bressner, 96, of Streator, formerly of Long Point, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Arc at Streator (Heritage Health).

A visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with burial in the Long Point Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Nellie was born March 14, 1927, in Downs, IL, to Wesley and Nellie (Haynes)Tomlinson, growing up in Bloomington, is one of nine siblings.

On November 7, 1947, she married Ronald "Bill" Bressner in Pontiac, IL. Bill preceded her in death on November 29, 2007, a few weeks after celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Nellie is survived by four sons: Alan (Diane) Bressner, Jim (Holly) Bressner, and Jake (Debbie) Bressner, all of Streator, and Rick (Carol) Bressner of Peru; grandchildren include: Jodi (Ben) Hiltabrand, Streator, Jeff (Stephanie) Bressner, Gridley, IL, Curt (Susanna) Bressner, Buckeye, AZ, Angie (Victor) Patterson, Queens Creek, AZ, Hannah Bressner, San Diego, CA, Ben (Carrie) Bodznick, Monticello, IL, Natalie (Dean) Durdan, Champaign, IL, Eric (Beth) Bressner, Streator, Stephanie (Mike) Coons, Peru, IL, Jennifer (Doug) Cass, Peru, IL, Brian (Rachel) Bressner, Ottawa, IL, Alysha Donlan, Pittsburgh, PA, and Kyler Donlan, Princeton, IL. Also, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her good friend, Nikki Holocker.

Nellie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and siblings: Georgia Tomlinson, Roy Tomlinson, Grace Evans, Willie Tomlinson, Dorothy Crummett, Vernon Tomlinson, Betty McGlothlin and Edna Moran.

Through the years, she was a cook at Woodland School, employed at Motorola in Pontiac, and Tuscarora Plastics.

She was well known for her talent for baking pies, even baking them for Thanksgiving while a resident at Heritage Health. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.

Nellie was a member of Central Church of Christ, and Long Point American Legion Auxiliary.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude, Central Church of Christ, or donor's choice.

Thank you to the wonderful staff at Arc at Streator and her doctor, Mike Meaney, for the care and concern during her recent illness.