DELAVAN — Nelda M. Vannaken, 88, of Delavan, passed away, October 20, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home.

She was born July 20, 1933, in Delavan to Edward N. and Florence Reiners Rademaker. She married Harold E. Vannaken on October 11, 1953. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2003.

Nelda is survived by four sons: Mark E. (Angie) Vannaken of Delavan, Eric L. (Diana) Vannaken of Tremont, Kurt R. Vannaken of Delavan, and Paul N. (Karen) Vannaken of East Galesburg; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Floyd Rademaker; and one brother-in-law, Robert (Pam) Vannaken.

Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Myrna Kay Rademaker, and Brenda Moehring; three brothers: Dale Rademaker, Ray Rademaker, Dan Rademaker; and several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.

Nelda was very active in her community, and was active in Delavan Women's Club, Delavan Garden Club, Ladies Cemetery Association, and a lifelong member of Delavan Historical Society.

She was a member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. An active member of WEICA, Good Samaritan Circle, and the choir.

She worked for the Mathis-Delavan Lumber Company, City of Delavan, as a Treasure, Tazewell National Bank, and Commerce Bank, retiring on July 30, 1995.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan, and one hour before the service, at the church. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.

Memorials may be made to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Hopedale Nursing Home Activates Department.

