March 11, 1944 - Dec. 22, 2022

EDWARDSVILLE — Neil R. Yontz, age 78, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 2:05 p.m. on December 22, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Neil was born on March 11, 1944, in Green Valley, IL, the son of the late James S. and Jeanette O. (Harms) Yontz. Neil married Jane C. (Suhre) Yontz on August 30, 1970, at Eden Church in Edwardsville.

Along with his wife of 52 years, Neil is survived by two daughters: Jill Kettleson and her husband, Kevin Sheasgreen, of Winfield, IL, and Maggie Yontz and her husband, Brian Steigerwald, of Plainfield, IL; a son, Andrew Yontz, and his wife Melissa, of Edwardsville, IL; five grandchildren: Genevieve, Josephine, Elizabeth, Maya, and Connor; a brother, William Yontz and his wife, Carolyn, of McLean, VA; and two sisters: Jane Romack and her husband, Rick McGraw, of Bloomington, IL, and Ruth Ann Yontz, of Champaign, IL.

Neil grew up on the family farm in San Jose, IL. He held a bachelor's degree in business from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and was a long-time member of Toastmasters International.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December, 30, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating at the funeral home. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery in San Jose, IL, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

The family suggests memorials to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or a charity of choice.

