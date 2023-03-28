Feb. 16, 1983 - March 22, 2023

GRIDLEY — Neil A. Ropp, 40, of Gridley, passed away at 11:06 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Flanagan Rehabilitation Center.

Neil was born February 16, 1983, at Joliet, IL, a son of Darrell and Connie Johnson Ropp. He married Jessica Krones on June 30, 2007, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Micah, at home; his parents, Darrell and Connie Ropp, Minonk; a sister, Nicole (Nate) Hayner, Pontiac; a brother, Nathan Ropp, Minonk; his mother and father-in-law, Kevin and Lisa Krones, Gridley; his maternal grandmother, Carol Johnson, Newark; brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, and an uncle.

Neil was a graduate of Fieldcrest High School and Eureka College where he excelled in basketball. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was an avid sports enthusiast.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Burial was in Minonk Twp. Cemetery, Minonk. Visitation was from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, and for one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his son, Micah's education fund at Flanagan State Bank c/o Jessica Ropp FBO Micah Ropp Education Fund.

Online condolences can be set to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.