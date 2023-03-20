Nov. 23, 1962 - March 9, 2023

MESA, Arizona — Neal Thomas McNeely, 60, husband, father, brother and loved one to so many, passed away peacefully at his home on March 9, 2023. Neal was surrounded by his "lovely bride" Cindy and his kids, Austin, Samantha and Dustin.

Neal was born in Bloomington, IL on November 23, 1962 to Kenneth R. and Joanne McTague McNeely, the fourth of six children.

He lived his whole childhood in Lexington, IL, attending K-12 and graduating from Lexington HS in 1980. At Lexington, he played football, basketball and baseball and carried his passion for sports throughout his life. It was while playing football in the yard with his older brother, as a young boy, that he became a Johnny Unitas - Baltimore Colts fan. A lifelong Colts Fan.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. Neal attended Illinois Central College, working as a Bar Manager around the Bloomington-Normal, IL area. He met the love of his life, Cindy (Ludington) McNeely, in Bloomington in 1987, they married in 1988 and they welcomed their children, Samantha and Austin in 1989 and 1992.

He worked in sales throughout his long career, winning many awards and accolades along the way - mostly in the telecommunications industry. Rainbow, WMLA Radio, WIHN Radio, GTE Directories, MCI, Global Crossing, Electric Lightwave, Inc., Verizon, AT&T, Eschelon, Firebird Raceway and finally Cox Business, where he was a Carrier Account Manager for the last 15.5 years.

Neal and his family moved to Arizona in 1994 and he grew to love it here. He loved camping, fishing, playing darts, listening to music, watching old movies, his beloved pups, doing crosswords in ink, building things, watching his Indianapolis Colts, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Blackhawks from his home bar or his pool and just spending as much time as he could with his family and friends, of which there were many. Family was everything to him.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 34.5 years, Cindy; son, Austin; daughter, Samantha, son-in-law Dustin; his siblings: Peggy (Eli), Kenny, Karen (Jason), Janet and Bonnie; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many, many friends and co-workers that became friends and a large extended family.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and an open house celebration of his life will be held on April 22, 2023 at his home in Mesa. A private interment of his ashes followed by an open house reception will be held this summer in Lexington, IL. For detailed information please email ColtsFanNeal1962@gmail.com

Neal was loved by everyone who knew him, for his humor and wisdom, his love for music and sharing it with those around him and his ability to just be there when you needed him. He had a smile that lit up a room. The lives he impacted just by being himself are innumerable. He was greatly loved and he will be greatly missed by all those left behind.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Red Cross at https://americanredcross.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Loving-Memory-of-Neal-T-McNeely.