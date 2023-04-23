Aug. 21, 1955 - April 21, 2023

FISHER — Neal N. Bazzell, 67, of Fisher, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.

He was born August 21, 1955, in Fairbury, IL, to Gene and Phyllis (Neview) Bazzell. Neal graduated from Parkland College and married the love of his life, LeAnn Coleman on September 4, 1976. He was a mechanic for Champaign Honda for many years as well as a member of Foosland Sportsmen's Club and Fisher Church of Christ.

Neal is survived by his wife of 46 years, LeAnn of Fisher, IL; children: Christa Moore of Fisher, IL, Shanna (Kevin) Swanson of Bloomington, IL, Eric (Shanda) Bazzell of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren: Alexis Moore of Fisher, IL, Tyler Moore of Fisher, IL, Kaydence Swanson of Bloomington, IL, Aaron Wann of St. Louis, MO; father, Gene Bazzell; and siblings: Steve (Karen) Bazzell, Jeanne Fisher, Rodney Bazzell, and Jane Sue Bazzell.

He is preceded in passing by his mother, Phyllis Bazzell.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Foosland Sportsmen's Club or Fisher Athletics Booster Club.

