BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Staton, 81, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 6:33 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her family.

Born February 21, 1940, Rome, NY, to the late Harold J. Schindler and Altay E. (Knight) Schindler. Nancy and her family moved to Clinton, IL, in 1950. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, where she met her husband John T. Staton, when they were 15 and 16 years-old. Nancy and John enjoyed 61 loving years of marriage. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

She is survived by her husband John; her three children: John T. (Lisa) Staton Jr. of Lake Forest, IL, Cynthia J. (David) Erickson of Arlington Heights, IL, and Debra L. (John) Oswald of Middleton, WI. Nancy treasured her eight grandchildren: Stephanie Staton, Sarah Erickson, Jessica Staton, Matthew Oswald, Caroline Erickson, Mitchell Oswald, Thomas Erickson and Grace Erickson. She is also survived by two brothers: Harold J. Schindler Jr. of Rochester, NY, and Robert S. Schindler of Ferndale, WA. She was preceded in death by brothers; David K. Schindler, John W. Schindler and Richard A. Schindler.

Nancy was a realtor for 25 years in the Bloomington-Normal community, and served as President of the Illinois State Realtors Association Board of Ethics. She was a longtime member of Eastview Christian Church in Normal, a member since 1964. Nancy remained an active member through the growth of Eastview, specifically as the Director of the Nursery for many years, serving members through the gift of handmade baby blankets for newborns, and serving meals to families in need, including funeral dinners at Eastview.

There will be a funeral service for Nancy at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Eastview Christian Church in Normal. Pastor Gary York will officiate. Interment will take place following a luncheon after the service at Mausoleum Park Cemetery in Clinton. There will be a visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview Christian Church, or to the University of Wisconsin Foundation Carbone Cancer Center Pancreas Cancer Research Fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.