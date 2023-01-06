Dec. 27, 1943 - Jan. 5, 2023

COLFAX — Nancy Skaggs, 79, of Colfax, passed away at 6:53 p.m., January 5, 2023, at her residence.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Cropsey United Methodist Church. Friends may greet the family from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.

Nancy was born December 27, 1943, in Normal the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred Hatfield Baize. She married Michael Skaggs on June 2, 1990. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Karen (John) Alsman of Cropsey, Kathy (Steve Dobbs) McCool of Carlock, Dawn (Patrick) Forden of Aurora, and Heather (Bill) Miller of Downers Grove; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers: Gary Baize of Pontiac, David (Ellen) Baize of OK, and Ronnie Baize of Champaign.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Veronica Sticklen.

Nancy worked as a CNA for the YMCA Senior Services and Octavia Manor, Colfax. She was a member of the Church of Christ, Bloomington, where she volunteered in the clothing closet.

Nancy enjoyed camping, canning the produce from gardening, crocheting, and sitting on the porch swing with her cats.

