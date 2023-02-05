Nov. 17, 1942 - Feb. 2, 2023

HOPEDALE — Nancy (Rocke) Nafziger, 80, of Hopedale, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her home.

She was born November 17, 1942, in Pontiac, to Dale S. and Grace E. Reis Rocke. She married Joel Nafziger on June 6, 1964, in Meadows, and he survives.

Also surviving are her children: Todd (Lori) Nafziger of Indianapolis, Mark Nafziger of Hopedale, Julie (Mark) Chavez of Andover, KS, and Bradley (Stephanie) Nafziger of Hopedale; nine grandchildren: Allyson (Brandon) Weber, Brooke Nafziger, Marshall (Megan) Nafziger, Mallory Nafziger, Dylan Chavez, Trevor Chavez, Peyton Nafziger, Colton Nafziger, and Gracie Nafziger; and two great-grandchildren: Lock and Link Weber; and one brother, Richard Rocke of La Habra, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy taught 5th grade at Hopedale, Trioka, and Olympia for two years. She was a homemaker and worked at Pioneer FBFM for several years.

She and her husband, Joel, were area managers for the Mennonite Marriage Encounter.Nancy enjoyed reading and sewing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw. A graveside service will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at New Castle Bible Church in Mackinaw. Pastor Tyson Smith will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Christian Life Academy in Hopedale.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.