Nancy R. Konwinski

Nov. 7, 1951 - Oct. 6, 2022

EL PASO — Nancy Ruth Konwinski, 70, of rural El Paso passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Minonk. Pastor Paula Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Baughman Cemetery, rural Minonk. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 at Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, IL.

Nancy was born on November 7, 1951 at Panola Twp., a daughter of George and Marie Kettwich Krug, Jr. She married Stephen T. Konwinski on September 4, 1971 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Minonk. He survives.

Other survivors include her two granddaughters: Jerica Konwinski, Minonk and Jade (Daniel) Jurgens, Belvidere; three great-grandchildren: Ember, Rowan and Finley Jurgens; two sisters: Joanne Wilcox, Danvers and Rose Spires, Powder Springs, GA.

She was preceded in by her parents and a son, Brian.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to Tunnels to Towers or Sterile Feral. Online condolences may be sent to her family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.