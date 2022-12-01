Nov. 5, 1940 – Nov. 25, 2022

MARATHON, Florida — Nancy (Litwiller) Miller, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL. She was being treated for lymphoma and suffered a severe blood infection from which she was unable to recover.

Nancy was born to Lester and Alta (Hartzler) Litwiller in Eureka, IL, November 5, 1940. She graduated from Normal Community High School in Normal, IL, in 1958, Illinois State University in Normal, IL, with a degree in Education of the Deaf in 1961, and Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, with an MS Degree in Audiology in 1967. She taught hearing impaired and first grade children then practiced Audiology for 31 years in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Montreal, Canada. She served several years as Director of the Hearing Clinic at Boston University Medical Center.

After retiring to Marathon, FL, in 1998, she became active in the Marathon Garden Club, Marathon Yacht Club and Marathon Sail & Power Squadron where she served a term as Commander. At the Garden Club she served as President four years and edited its newsletter Seeds for Thought for 18 years. She also produced the Club’s directory Yearbook for 19 years and printed some 140 copies for many years.

A life-long learner, she achieved the highest level of accreditation afforded to Flower Show Judges by the National Garden Club organization. She was a Master Gardener, a Certified Landscape Consultant, a Certified Environmental Consultant and a Certified Gardening Consultant.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Miller of Marathon; her brother, James (Leanah) Litwiller of Normal, IL; her brother-in-law, Edwin (Joann) Miller of Portland, OR and Tucson, AZ; her sister-in-law, Helen (Bill) Lampman of Centreville, MD; five nieces and nephews and ten grand-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service is not yet scheduled but will likely occur in Marathon at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Marathon Garden Club, P.O. Box 500826, Marathon, FL, 33050.