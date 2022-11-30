June 1, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy L. Valentine, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:59 a.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Nancy was born June 1, 1931, in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Harry and Ruth (Williams) Ryburn. She married Roy R. Valentine on August 29, 1960, in Dana, FL. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1985.

She is survived by three children: Robert Ivy, Roy Valentine and Valerie (Marquis) Rice; four grandchildren: Jason Ivy, Dr. Tracie (Michael Rendino) Ivy, Brandon (Theresa) Rice and Nakiya (Dawson) Rice; three great-grandchildren: Alexis Ivy, Tyrone and Diamond; one brother, Harry Ryburn; and two sisters: Sally Wagner and Jeri Ryburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters and two brothers.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Children International P.O. Box 219055 Kansas City, MO, 64121.

Nancy loved serving the public as a waitress. She got her start in her father's restaurant, the Ryburn Cafe. She worked at Casella's on South Main St. She is probably best remembered for waiting on patrons at Beningo's and the Grand Cafe, at all of their locations. She was a hard worker and a gentle soul that exhibited kindness to everyone. She was a huge fan of Walt Disney World and Mickey Mouse. She will be greatly missed by all that were lucky enough to have known her.

