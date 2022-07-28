March 12, 1940 - July 26, 2022

NORMAL — Nancy L. Cochran, 82, of Normal, passed away at 10:37 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton, IL.

Her service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with Rev. Kent King-Nobles officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or Gift of Hope.

Nancy was born March 12, 1940, in Normal, the daughter of Paul and Goldie Riordan Wills. She married James A. Cochran on January 26, 1958, at First United Methodist Church in Normal. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters: Kristi Locke, Normal, and Kimberly (Cindy Denby) Cochran, Springfield; two grandchildren: Maggie (Eric) Seim, Eureka, and Makenzie (Tyler) Perkins, Memphis, TN; four great-grandchildren: Tinley, Madison and Emersyn Seim, and Baylor Perkins; two nieces: Cindy Crimmins and Laura Murray; and two nephews: Jeffrey Wills and Brad Cochran.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles E. Wills; a daughter, Kelly Cochran; a granddaughter, Murphy Martin and son-in-law, David Locke.

Salutatorian of her graduating class at Normal Community High School, Nancy was well written and an avid reader throughout her life. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal and worked at Stanley & Paul's Furniture for over thirty years, retiring in 1985. Nancy also enjoyed golf and was on the board of directors at El Paso Golf Club.

The family would like to thank Country Lane Memory Care for their care and support over the past three-and-a-half years. Nancy courageously fought the relentless Alzheimer's disease for twelve years.

While she held high expectations and ran a tight ship, Nancy never failed to make her children and grandchildren feel loved beyond measure. She truly had a heart of gold.

