NORMAL — Nancy Kay Winston, 66, of Normal, IL, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 26, 1955 in Beardstown, IL, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Weishaar) Winston. Nancy married Jerry Behrens on April 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her sister, Christy (and John) Chubick of Bloomington, IL; nieces: Shelly Toland of Oakland, FL, Jenn (and David) Ziemer of Normal, IL, Kayla (and Joshua) Smith of Danvers, IL; grandnieces: Taylor Sterner, Olivia Ziemer, Coralyn and Calvin Smith.

She is preceded by her parents.

Nancy attended The Eastview Christian Church in Normal. She enjoyed watching Food Network and cooking for her family. She loved antique shopping and watching her grandniece's softball games. Nancy retired from the Illinois Secretary of State after many years of serving in the Beardstown and Macomb offices.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Browning Cemetery. Pastor Brenda Wessel will be officiating.