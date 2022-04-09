May 24, 1940 - April 7, 2022

FORREST — Nancy Kay Honegger, 81, Forrest, passed to her heavenly home on April 7, 2022.

Her funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest. Pastor Paul Lellelid and Deacon Lyn A'Hearn will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, both at the church. Burial will be at Forrest Twp. Cemetery. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is assisting with arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Nancy was born May 24, 1940, in Fairbury, the daughter of Hugh and Leona Metz Wallace. She married Jerry L. Honegger in Forrest on August 30, 1959. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2020.

Survivors also include her children, her daughter, Marci (Randy) Rich of Bloomington, and their children: Alex (Ellie) Rich, Tyler (Alyssa) Rich and Kaleigh (Chris) Curran; her daughter, Dara (Derrick) Surratt of Alexandria, VA, and their daughters: Caroline and Emily; and her son, Brent (Kelly) Honegger of Fairbury, and their children: Luke (Taylor) Honegger, Brock, Megan, and Sam. One great-grandchild, Lochlan Honegger.

Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest, where she loved to sing. She especially loved meeting friends at coffee and hosting pizza nights with family. Nancy loved being a mom and grandma. She always said it was the only job she ever wanted, and she was good at it! She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and memorable laugh.

A special thanks to Fairview Haven and OSF Hospice for their compassion, care and support.

A virtual guestbook is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.