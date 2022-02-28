BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Kay Ault, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:52 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at her residence.

Nancy's memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington with Father Greg Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30–11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is helping the family with cremation rites.

Nancy was born April 17, 1941 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Maurice W. and Agnes (Werschey) Ault.

She is survived by her extended family: Dana, Trent, Montana, Van, Owen and Ealiyah; and along with cousins and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister Carole Ault.

Nancy was a member and volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Bloomington. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School and worked as an Accountant for First Federal Banking starting in 1959 and retiring from Busey Bank in 2000.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.