Oct. 6, 1940 - April 25, 2022

SAYBROOK — Nancy Josephine Nord, 81, of Saybrook, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:04 p.m. at Prairieview Lutheran Home Danforth, IL.

Visitation will be from 10:00 - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook, IL. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be at later date. Memorial donations may be made to Wesbein United Methodist Church, Saybrook, IL. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Saybrook is in charge.

Nancy was born October 6, 1940, in Lexington, IL, to Alfred Otto and Dorothy Aileen (Nutt) Stockle. She married Jerome "Jerry" K. Nord on July 10, 1960, in Peoria, IL. He survives.

Survived by two sons: Rodney (Chris) Nord - Saybrook and Mark Nord - Marietta, GA; two daughters: Renee Nord - Saybrook, and Sandy (Mark Clawson) Nord - Saybrook; two grandchildren: Lauren (Brad) Beutke and Paige (Dustin) Arnold; two great-grandchildren: Callie Beutke and Ava Arnold; sisters: Shirley Worthington - Georgetown, TX, Charlotte Stoops - Cooksville, IL, Mary (Ronald) Poppe - DelMar, CA, and Donna Hahn - Phoenix, AZ.

She was preceded by her parents, and two brothers: David Stockle and Alfred "Red" Stockle. Sisters-in-law: Waneta Stockle and Rosemary Stockle, and brothers-in-law: Wayne Stoops, Jerry Worthington, and Scott Hahn.

Nancy was a member of Wesbein United Methodist Church. She was a postal clerk and later Postmaster at Saybrook Post Office. Nancy was a founding member of the 138 Card Club, and a member of Homemakers Club. She also loved making ceramics including 120 different Santa Clauses. Nancy was also very supportive of family members in sports and showing horses for many years.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.