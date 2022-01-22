BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Jo Schmidgall (nee Prestin) passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington. Nancy was born July 11, 1945 in Champaign, IL to Grace C. Prestin (McCormick) and Harry L. Prestin. Nancy was a 49 year resident of Bloomington.

She was graduated from Champaign Senior (now Central) High School in 1963 and also attended Illinois State University in Normal for three years.

She retired from the Illinois Wesleyan University bookstore after a 30+ year career.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Bruce Prestin (Valerie), Fort Lauderdale, FL; as well as her brother-in-law, Bob Williams, Tolono, IL. She is also survived by her nephews: Chad (Angie) Williams, Jason (Faith) Williams, all of Tolono; also surviived by her nephew Douglas (Amber) Prestin of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Nancy was actively involved in several knitting groups and enjoyed knitting, various crafts, traveling and spending time with her friends and family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Paul J. Schmidgall, both parents and her sister, Margaret Williams.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana, IL, 61802. Hank Sanford will be officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana, IL. Memorials may be made to https://www.projectlinus.org/donations/.

Funeral arrangements are through Renner-Wikoff Chapel in Urbana and burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana.