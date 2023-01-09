May 14, 1939 - Jan. 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy J. Otto, age 83, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 3:32 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Heritage Healthcare, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Denny Mallory will be officiating. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to Cornerstone Christian Academy, Bloomington, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Nancy was born May 14, 1939 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Lou and Vesta (Tuttle) Brickey.

She married Harold D. Otto on September 4, 1959 in Normal, IL. He survives.

Also surviving: Dareck Otto, Stanford, IL, Durk Otto, Bloomington, IL, Sherise (Chad) Kirvan, Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren: Samantha Otto, Bloomington, IL, Lily and Anya Kirvan, Bloomington, IL; one brother, Herbert Curtis, Bloomington, IL; also surviving is her best friend, Bonnie Boggs, FL; and John Evans, Bloomington, IL; and her favorite dog, Oliver.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Emily Otto, and one brother, Bobby Curtis.

Nancy attended Eastview Christian Church. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.