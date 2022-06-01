Jan. 31, 1955 - May 26, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy J. (Niebur) Parente, age 67, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

She was born on January 31, 1955, in Pittsfield, IL, to Richard and Kathryn Goodman Niebur. She married Mario Parente on November 27, 2008, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother, Jim (Sue) Niebur of Bloomington, IL; sisters: Noue (Jim) Filbert of Pittsfield, IL, and Martha Niebur of Evanston, IL; nieces and nephews: Josh Filbert, Joey Filbert, August Filbert, Andrew Niebur, Tom Niebur, and Ben Niebur; great-nieces and nephews: Claire Filbert and Ben Filbert.

There will be memorial service in Bloomington at a later date.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Pittsfield United Methodist Church at 11:30 AM with visitation to be held prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the scholarship established at ISU to honor Nancy and her work with the interns in her program. For further information contact Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield.

