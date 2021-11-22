BLOOMINGTON — Nancy J. Doss, 72, of Bloomington, passed away with her family by her side on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Bickford Senior Living, Bloomington.

Nancy's service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Kathy King-Nobles officiating. Following the service burial will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Bickford Senior Living.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy was born on December 7, 1948 in Buck Creek, Indiana to Raymond and Loretta Victor Pattee. She married David Doss on April 6, 1968 in Buck Creek, IN.

She is survived by her husband, David; their daughter, Kimberly (Ben) Hallam Merkley, Blackfoot, Idaho; grandchildren: Rory and Michael Hallam; step grandchildren: Wade (Lacey) Merkley, and Zane and Dalton Merkley; step-great-granddaughter, Rylee Merkley. Also surviving are her brothers and sister: Bob (Dru) Pattee, Indianapolis, IN; Mary Ann Pattee, Buck Creek, IN; and Jim (Loretta) Pattee, Buck Creek, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She worked at Illinois State University retiring in 2008. Nancy was a member of the Normal First United Methodist Church where she took part in singing in the choir and helping with church organizations and projects.

Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband vacationing in Hawaii several times, going on ocean cruises and visiting Las Vegas. When she was not traveling, she enjoyed baking, making candy and getting together with her friends and playing Bunco. Most of all she loved spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

