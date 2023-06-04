June 16, 1928 - May 31, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy J. Baumgart, 94, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on June 12, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, followed by a family-only entombment at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Lake Bloomington Association at P.O. Box 223, Hudson, IL, 61748, as well as to Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington, IL.

Nancy was born June 16, 1928, in Decatur, IL, to Helen Eugenia Fritz and Fred Dean Izatt. She met the love of her life, Phillip Eugene Baumgart, at age 14. She attended Bloomington High School, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Illinois State University. Phil and Nancy were married on March 26, 1949, in Bloomington and lived at Lake Bloomington for many years. Phillip preceded her to heaven on March 7, 2014. They were married 65 years.

Nancy will also be joining two of her daughters in heaven: Rebecca Rising and Gretchen Jacobson; as well as her parents; and two brothers: Dean Izatt and Jack Izatt; and her beloved Kitty.

She is survived by her daughters: Katie (Kevin) and Barbara (Bob); a large loving family with lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as her devoted caregiver and friend, Shirley Craig.

Nancy's life centered around her love of God, family, and friends. She made their family's Lake Bloomington home a gathering place for everyone to enjoy swimming, boating, eating, laughing, and life. For many years, until she was 80, Nancy served her family "Sunday dinners," which were preceded by an obligatory five minutes of intelligent conversation and followed by a free for all of many joyful and energetic conversations often at the same time.

Nancy set a perfect example of how to live life with a positive attitude and a loving heart. She loved devoutly, gave generously, and made friends with everyone she met. Some life lessons she shared include: "The secret to good health is lots of sugar." "Everybody's got a story to tell." "Do your best to be fair and kind to everyone." "Life is easier if you have something to look forward to." "Getting your hair "done' every week always makes you feel better... and never switch hairdressers" - (she loved hers).

With boundless energy, Nancy was socially active well into her 90's in many organizations, including Sigma Kappa Sorority; PEO (JB Chapter); Second Presbyterian Church, Sarah Circle; Panhellenic Alumni Association; Home Extension; and two book clubs. For many years she was also a Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout leader, and election judge, as well as a real estate agent with Baumgart and Sopper. Nancy loved to travel and had been to 49 states and 22 countries.

Nancy will be remembered for her love, smile, selflessness, joy, kindness, generosity, and great sense of humor. She was loved by everyone who knew her, especially her family. Nancy led a wonderful life for which she was truly grateful.

Please share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.