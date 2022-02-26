BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Hamilton Neubauer Seidler, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, in Normal. The daughter of Beverly (Hamilton) and Stewart Barr, she was born January 19, 1948 in Paris, IL. Stewart died in 1948. In 1953, Beverly married Harold F. Neubauer and he adopted Nancy and her sister, Linda. A brother, Kurt, joined the family in 1954.

Nancy married George Seidler in 1973. They owned and operated 15 Seidler Hallmark Stores though out Illinois.

Nancy loved horses and enjoyed riding. She and Walter, her beloved American saddlebred horse, participated in shows in Illinois and Iowa. They were Reserve Champions at the University of Illinois Show.

She loved libraries and particularly books on tape. It was not unusual for her to have books from three libraries in her possession at one time.

Nancy's love for detail and complexity shows in her intricate needlework. Her passion for needlework almost came to an early end when she stitched one of her first masterpieces, a cotton floss embroidery picture, to her pants and it had to be cut apart. She went on to learn embroidery, crewel, tatting, tailoring, knitting, needlepoint, quilting, etc. etc. etc. Her most recent bead-and-thread passion was Kumihimo.

She created beautiful and complex Kumihimo cords. Nancy collaborated with her sister, Linda Garbe, to create jewelry and sculptural pieces combining beaded Kumihimo with polymer clay.

They shared a lifetime of adventures, collaborations, and love. Nancy is survived by her sister, Linda; and brother-in-law, Terry Garbe.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

