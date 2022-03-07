BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Evelyn (Bush) Greer passed away on March 4, 2022 at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Bloomington, IL. She was born on October 3, 1938 in Detroit, MI.

Her parents who preceded her were Edward and Evelyn Bush. She graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit, MI in 1955 and with honors from Olivet College in 1959. After getting her MA from U of Michigan in 1963 she taught math in Rockford, IL for 30 years. A second Master degree was acquired from Northern Illinois University in 1973.

She enjoyed music and playing the piano for various churches and while living at the nursing home. Helping to care for her son's dog Pepper was a pleasure she enjoyed. Pepper often visited her at the nursing home. Her hobbies included sewing and traveling. Time was spent in Arizona and North Dakota after retirement. She was married to Edwin Kirschmann in 1980. After her husband passed she moved back to Illinois.

Nancy had one son Robert Dale Bush who lives in Wapella, IL; one sister Loretta Wittkopp, Saginaw, MI; and one brother Dale Bush, Richland, WA; she also has several step-children including: Michael Kirschmann in TN; and several nieces and nephews: Cris Schultz Bench, Spring Lake, MI, Brent Schultz, Gaylord MI, Brian (Silvia) Schultz, Harker Heights, TX, Darin (Shannon) Schultz, Hemlock, MI. Her husband Edwin Kirschmann passed away in 2020. Her daughter-in-law Becky Jean Bush passed away 2016.

Nancy will be cremated and her ashes will be interned in North Dakota where her husband Edward Kirschmann is buried.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Christian Faith Center, 502 W. Front St., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Beck Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

