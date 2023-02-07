May 12, 1963 - Jan. 30, 2023

BATAVIA — Nancy Ellen Burklow, 59, of Batavia, IL, died the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, at Maui Memorial Medical Center in Maui, HI. She was born on Sunday, May 12, 1963, at 1:25 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL, to Donald and Theresa (Hirchak) Boozell. She married Keith Burklow in Normal, IL, on March 23, 1991.

Nancy grew up on South State St. in Bloomington, IL, alongside her sister and three brothers. Her hobbies and interests included fitness, half-marathons, playing the guitar and ukulele, traveling, and the Beatles. She loved traveling while doing half-marathons, cruises, and attending sporting events with her youngest child, Aric, and her husband, Keith. She started a weight loss journey in March 2022, and was able to lose over 100 pounds in nine months. One of her many goals in life was to complete a half-marathon in every state and earned 22 medals since starting her goal.

She was a caring wife, daughter, mother of five, grandmother of five, sibling to four, and friend to many. She has a wide network of family and friends from Illinois, Iowa, and Alabama that will miss her dearly.

Nancy graduated from Central Catholic High School, class of 1981, in Bloomington, IL. After marrying Keith they lived in Springfield and Chatham. She graduated from MacMurray College in 2003, with a Bachelor in Applied Science in Special Education and Teaching and graduated from University of Illinois with a Masters of Arts in Accounting. She worked for the State of Illinois as an Auditor for the Office of the Auditor General, State Purchasing Officer for the Illinois Chief Procurement Office, and Accounting Division Supervisor for the Illinois State Employees' Retirement System. She also worked as Adjunct Faculty for the University of Illinois at Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College. After her husband's death, she moved to Batavia, IL, in 2021 to be closer to her parents and family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Burklow; parents, Donald and Theresa Boozell; and infant brother, Richard Boozell.

She is survived by five children: her daughter, Emily (Chris) Mueller of Ballwin, MO, Andrew, Alex, and Aric Burklow of Batavia, IL; and stepson, Nick (Kimberly) Burklow of Beaverton, OR; five grandchildren: Cecelia and Lorelai Mueller, Juliet Burklow, and Trent and Zoe Burklow; four siblings including: Marcia (Ed) Krivus of Batavia, IL, Mark (Karen) Boozell of Elmhurst, IL, Greg (Laurie Hogin) Boozell of Mahomet, IL, and Steve Boozell of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law, Janet (Gene) Burcham; nieces and nephews: Stephanie (David Ruiz) Krivus, Mike Krivus, Marcus (Suzanne) Boozell, Joe (Olivia Toriumi) Boozell, Charlie Boozell, Laura (Rick) Zahm, and Karen (Jon) Klister. She is also survived by many other extended relatives.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2300 Main Street in Batavia. A luncheon will follow immediately at Enticing Cuisine, 1117 N. Washington Ave (Rt 25), also in Batavia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nancy's honor to either Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ, 08540; or online at autismspeaks.org; or Make-A-Wish Illinois, 640 N. LaSalle Drive Suite 280, Chicago, IL, 60654, or online at wish.org/illinois.