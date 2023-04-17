May 14, 1941 - April 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Nancy Diane Kerr, 81, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Cremation rites were accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice.

Nancy was born May 14, 1941, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Charles Eugene and Dorothy Naomi Eddy Lake. She married Arthur S. Kerr in Bloomington on June 24, 1960. He passed December 3, 2021.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Jane Erbe; brother, John Lake, both of Bloomington; brother-in-law, Earl (Sylvia) Kerr of Clearwater, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Art, sister, Mary Smith and sister-in-law, Karol Lake.

Nancy and Art moved to Tampa, FL in 1981 from Bloomington. She worked as a housekeeper then for the Nielsen Ratings Company until her retirement. Nancy and Art returned home to Bloomington in 2014 to be closer to family.

Nancy and Art were always the life of the party. They loved to dance together and listen to music, especially Frank Sinatra. Nancy loved animals having had many dogs and cats over the years. Nancy enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and watching HGTV and other home improvement networks on TV. She liked to garden and plant many flowers each spring. She was loved by many and will be missed.