NORMAL — Nancy D. Messamore, age 85, of Normal IL, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Saturday December 4, 2021, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL. Her visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Christ The King Episcopal Church 1210 S. Fell Ave, Normal, IL. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the church, Fr. John Richmond will be officiating. The family requests that everyone follow CDC guidelines for COVID precautions. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

Nancy was born September 9, 1936, in Normal, IL, the daughter of Floyd Jacob and Mildred Robinson Mohr. She married Donald Ray "Don" Messamore on December 14, 1956, in Carlock, IL. He passed away December 13, 2020.

Surviving are her two children: Danny Messamore, Bloomington, IL, Susie (Rob) Neudecker, Largo, FL; son in-law Gerry Smith, Bloomington, IL; sister in-law, Betty Messamore, Normal, IL; seven grandchildren: Alison Messamore, Gerry (Kelly) Smith III, Tony (Charity) Smith, Lindsay (Randy) Tomera, Ashley (Will) Gleason, Nick and Bryce Neudecker; eight great-grandchildren.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Edna Bigger Mohr; her daughter, Linda Smith; brother, Wayne Mohr; sister-in-law, Lois Devore-King; and her brother-in law, Ronald Messamore.

Nancy was a 1956, graduate of Normal Community High School and was a Thespian.

She and her husband Don were lifelong farmers. Nancy was an active 4-H leader in the Arrowsmith Wide Awakes Club for many years. She also served as a county and state President for the Illinois Association for Home & Community Education. Nancy was active in many clubs and loved to socialize. She was long time supporter of Chicago Cubs Baseball and the Illini Basketball team. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She attended Saybrook Christian Church, Eastview Christian Church and often attended Christ The King Episcopal Church, Normal, IL.

One of Nancy and Don's great joys was hosting annual Memorial Day and Labor Day breakfasts for family and friends at Moraine View State Park. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

