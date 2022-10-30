Jan. 11, 1929 - Oct. 17, 2022

NORMAL - Nancy B. Henneberry, 93, of Normal, IL, passed away at Heritage Health El Paso, at 6:45 AM on Monday, October 17, 2022.

A Requiem Mass will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church, Father Eric Powell officiating, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the mass. A Celebration of Life and Christian burial will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL, at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL.

Nancy was born on January 11, 1929, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of John Patterson and Marquerite C. (Whelan) Brown. She married John Thomas "Tom" Henneberry, on September 19, 1953, in Wilmette, IL. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include five children: John (Lynell) Henneberry, Bloomington, Martin (Susan) Henneberry, South Barrington, Scott (Claudia) Henneberry, Brentwood, TN, Ellen (Thomas) Kondrat, Hoffman Estates and Catherine "Kitty" (Don) Gies, Tulsa, OK; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons: Pat and Danny Henneberry; a brother, John Lincoln Brown; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Brown.

Nancy graduated from Mundelein College. She was an administrative assistant at DCFS, Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care, (formerly known as Scotchwood Nursing Home) and LeRoy Manor retiring at the age of 80. She was an avid golfer who enjoyed a round with friends and family. She was enthusiastic about playing bridge and loved her outings to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game and her yearly 4th of July celebration at Lake Bloomington. Nancy was a very devout Catholic and in her spare time volunteered at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal.

Nancy also loved her apartment at Evergreen Village in Normal, including the arboretum she created for everyone to enjoy. She also enjoyed it when friends, family and staff would stop by and say hello. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

