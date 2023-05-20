Sept. 12, 1937 - May 17, 2023

SECOR - Nancy A. Jording, 85, of Secor, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Carle Eureka Hospital.

She was born on September 12, 1937, in Chicago, IL to Dr. Roland and Louise Clark Davies. She married Richard Jording on April 13, 1958, in Roanoke, IL.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Jording; two sons: Mike Jording and Todd Jording; one daughter, Lisa (Dan) Farrell; two grandchildren: Joshua Farrell, and Hailey Farrell; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Jim, Bob, and Clark Davies; and one sister, Dorothy Ulrich.

Nancy managed the bakery at the Eureka IGA for many years.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and burial of cremains will be at a later date at the Roanoke Township Cemetery. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.

