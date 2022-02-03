PONTIAC — Nancy A. Hoselton, 88, of Pontiac, IL, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1:42 p.m. at Tjardes Health Care Center at Evenglow Lodge.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, IL. Private family Inurnment will be at a later date. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following the service at the Pontiac Elk's Club. Memorials in Nancy's name may be made to Liv. County Human Society or Elks Scholarship Fund.

Nancy was born on September 19, 1933, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Everett and Sybilla (Haegele) Carlton. She married Clarence "Ted" Hoselton on January 24, 1953, in Bloomington, IL. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2012.

Survivors include three sons: Daniel (Kendal) Hoselton of Springfield, IL, William (Jess) Hoselton of Springfield, IL, and James (Doree) Hoselton of Burr Ridge, IL; two daughters: Julie (Roger) King and Sarah (Scott) Garretson of Pontiac, IL; eight grandchildren: Ben (Sara) Cook, Emily Hoselton (CJ) Rog, Rachel Hoselton, Jordan Noonan, Taylor (Tim) Spaniol, Natalie Hoselton, Olivia Hoselton and Molly Garretson; six great-grandchildren: Harper, Harrison, Hadley, Harlow, Crew and Rhett. Nancy was preceded in death by one brother, Fred Carlton.

Nancy was a graduate of Bloomington High School and was a homemaker.

