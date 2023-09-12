Feb. 26, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2023

METAMORA — Nadine Battioli, 92, of Herrin, IL, passed away at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal, on September 12, 2023, at 2:35 a.m. She is now at peace and with her loved ones in heaven.

Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling her arrangements.

Nadine was born in Herrin, IL, on February 26, 1931, to Phillip DeVardo and Mable Swinford Devardo. She married John F. Battioli on September 15, 1951, in Herrin. He preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Tom Devardo; and one sister, Ethel Ross. She is survived by her one son, John (Vicki) Battioli of Metamora; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason) Gratz of Paducah, Ky and Tommy (Sarah) Diesel of Germantown Hills, IL; and four great-grandchildren.

Nadine was a long-time member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church in Herrin. Nadine was a seamstress at Smoller Bros. in Herrin. She loved to sew and was very good at it. She loved to work in her yard pulling weeds and planting flowers. Her yard was beautiful, and she loved her home that her husband Johnny and father-in-law built where she resided all her life until she moved to Metamora with her family. She also loved playing Bocce with her husband in which they won many tournaments. She loved to cook and made excellent pies that the family enjoyed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Battioli Family or Vitas Hospice.

