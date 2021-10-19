BLOOMINGTON — Myrtle L. "Mickey" Armstrong, 103, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:59 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL.

Mickey was born March 10, 1918 in Towanda, IL, the daughter of Roy and Annie (Karlock) McGuire. She married James E. Armstrong on June 14, 1942 in Normal, IL. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by a daughter Cheryl (Craig) Vandell; four grandchildren: Michele (Ryan) Lewis, Ricky Armstrong, Kathryn Vandell and Christopher Vandell; four great-grandchildren: Carter Lewis, Samuel Lewis, Avery Lewis and Charlotte Vandell; and a daughter-in-law Mary Armstrong.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: Roy and Chester McGuire and a son: Richard Armstrong.

Her first education was in a one room country school. She attended and graduated from University High School and Illinois State Normal University in 1940, majoring in Business Law and Physical Education. She taught at Danvers High School.

She worked in the clerical department at the ISU Physical Plant and took part in BSF, an interdenominational Bible study. She was a 75 year member of Bloomington First Christian Church.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Christian Church, Bloomington with Reverend Hank Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00–11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home oversees the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Home Sweet Home Mission or to the First Christian Church of Bloomington.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.