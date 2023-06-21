Aug. 21, 1950 - June 19, 2023

MORTON — Myron R. Litwiller, 72, of Morton, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital.

He was born August 21, 1950, in Lincoln to Lawrence J. and Gladys K. Martin Litwiller. He married Sarah Van Ooteghem on September 1, 1972, in Rock Island, and she survives.

Also surviving are one son, Jon (Abby) Litwiller of San Jose, CA; two grandsons: Isaac and Griffin Litwiller; two brothers: Larry Wayne (Sandra) Litwiller and Don (Nancy) Litwiller, both of Morton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Laura Litwiller in 1999.

Myron attended Hittle High School in Armington and graduated as valedictorian of his class. He attended Illinois State University, where he played basketball from 1968-1972. He graduated in 1972, with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

He worked as an accountant at Eureka Company for 39 years and farmed with his father for nine years.

Myron attended Northwoods Community Church in Peoria and was a devoted man of God with his faith being an important part of his life.

In his later years, he enjoyed the fellowship of golfing with his friends.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Hopedale Mennonite Church in Hopedale. Kurt Walker will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton or Hopedale Mennonite Church.