NORMAL — Myron "Mike" Tepper, 86, of Normal, IL passed away at his home on September 20, 2021, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was a pharmacist and owner of both Tepper's Pharmacy and Tepper's Gift and Party Pace in Peoria for 37 years, helping and healing thousands. Born July 3, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. Mike was the second child of William Tepper and Sarah Avery, with one brother Norman. As a boy, he used his bicycle to deliver prescriptions for his pharmacist uncle, taking risks his mother never knew, climbing dark tenement stairs and sometimes grabbing on to the back of trolleys to go faster. A fascination with science and mathematics led him to conduct basement experiments. In junior high he tutored a college neighbor in Calculus. His Boy Scout years at a Philadelphia camp on an island in the Delaware River were always important in his life, testing skills and courage, swimming in the river and going through trials. Later when he was a Medic in the Army for 7 years, it reminded him of that time. Mike graduated from Simon Gratz high school in 1953. Being 6' 1" tall with a strong deep voice, he had the lead in drama plays and was in charge of stage lights and camera. He began a slide rule club reflecting his interest in math. He was certified a Registered Pharmacist upon graduation from the prestigious Temple University School of Pharmacy in Philadelphia in June, 1957.